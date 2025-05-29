Cleveland Clinic announces update to required copay payment

The Cleveland Clinic released an update on Wednesday to a policy that previously stated it would start collecting copays upfront for non-emergency and outpatient visits.

Earlier this month, the clinic announced that it would start requiring patients for non-emergency services to pay their copays upfront, or their visit would be rescheduled or canceled.

Cleveland Clinic to require payment of copays before outpatient visits or appointments will be rescheduled

Now, the clinic is stating that the copay would still be due, but patients who cannot pay the bill will be set up on a 0% interest plan, and their appointment will not be cancelled.

"Over the past decade, we have observed the growth in out-of-pocket costs for patients through their insurance plans. Copays are a standard part of most plans — a fixed amount determined by insurers, not by healthcare providers, which is to be paid up front before services are provided. In 2024, more than half of copays were not paid when Cleveland Clinic provided services," Cleveland Clinic said in a statement Wednesday.

The clinic said the following is included for non-emergency services:



Scheduled office visits (primary care and specialists).

Therapy services (physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech, etc.).

Outpatient diagnostic testing (imaging, scheduled labs, etc.).

Outpatient procedural visits and in-office procedures.



Cleveland Clinic added that the new copay process does not apply to the following patients who have:



Medicaid or traditional Medicare

Emergency department visits

Urgent/express care visits

Surgeries

Cancer treatments

Inpatient hospital stays

According to the clinic, copays are still expected for those services, but will not be required at the time that care is provided.