Cleveland Clinic Cancer mentorship programs brings 2 men lifelong friendship

CLEVELAND — Cancer can feel like an isolating journey, fraught with uncertainty and fear.

But for Dan Repas and Neal McMichael, both in their 60s, the path became a bit less daunting thanks to the Cleveland Clinic’s 4th Angel Mentoring Program.

This innovative initiative pairs cancer patients with others who understand their struggles firsthand, offering a lifeline of support and companionship in the face of a challenging diagnosis.

Repas, now 64, reflected on his initial fears, stating, "It's frightening."

He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma a decade ago.

McMichael, 62, received his diagnosis in 2018 and shared similar sentiments.

Despite the geographical distance that now separates them, with McMichael residing in Michigan, their bond remains strong. Their connection transcends mere mentorship; it has blossomed into a deep and supportive friendship.

McMichael shared, "It takes a little bit of the uneasiness away. It makes life a little more livable and not so scary."

Both men underwent stem cell transplants at Cleveland Clinic, and through their shared experiences, they have provided each other with invaluable insights and emotional support that only someone facing a similar battle can offer.

As McMichael puts it, "Just the honesty and the openness. The sharing. Knowing he's there if I need to talk and knowing I'm there if he needs to talk."

The friends stand as living proof that no one has to face cancer alone when there's a supportive community ready to lend a helping hand.

If you want to learn more about the 4th Angel Mentorship Program or to donate, click HERE.