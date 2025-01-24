Cleveland Clinic cutting 114 administration management positions across company

CLEVELAND — More than 100 administration management positions within Cleveland Clinic are being eliminated due to restructuring.

According to Cleveland Clinic, 114 administrative management positions in various nonclinical areas are being eliminated across the company out of its 83,000 caregivers.

Cleveland Clinic said those impacted can apply for other jobs within the company or accept a severance package.

"Due to the financial challenges facing the healthcare industry, we have restructured areas within the organization to better align with today's healthcare environment's needs and drive operational efficiencies," Cleveland Clinic said.

The healthcare system continues to hire and has numerous job openings across the company.