Cleveland Clinic launches Women's Comprehensive Health and Research Center

Cleveland Clinic announced Wednesday morning that it is launching a new Women's Comprehensive Health and Research Center to help middle-aged and older women with specialized care.

The center will focus on "access, connectivity, education, and research and innovation to empower women to navigate their health journey with confidence and clarity," the hospital said.

More than 63 million women in the U.S. are 50 years old or older, and around 6,000 women start menopause daily, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the hospital said.

Maria Shriver will head up the center as its chief visionary and strategic advisor. Shriver is the founder of The Women's Alzheimer's Movement Prevention and Research Center at the Cleveland Clinic, which will now serve patients across the state. With the new center opening, she will take on an expanded role in the hospital system.

The new center will provide specialty care for women in the following areas:



behavioral health

breast health

cardiovascular care

center for infant and maternal health

endocrinology and weight management

menopause

osteoporosis

metabolic bone density

wellness and disease prevention

healthy aging

Additional online resources and support groups at the center are aimed at addressing health disparities, reaching diverse communities and bridge gaps in health literacy, the clinic said.

The new center will serve patients in Ohio and Michigan and the clinic said there are plans to expand to facilities in Florida.