A 6-year-old patient at the Cleveland Clinic is taking his love for the Grinch to the next level.

Andrew Sugalski has loved the Grinch since he was 3 years old.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, he watches the movie year-round and has a stuffed dog named Max.

When Andrew has to come to the Clinic for chemotherapy sessions, he wears his Grinch winter hat.

A music therapist at the Children's Hospital came up with the idea of Andrew playing the role of the Grinch.

Cleveland Clinic patient by day, Grinch by night

Nurses, art therapists and child life specialists at the Clinic helped make the idea a reality.

The Clinic's facility dog, Kid, also lent a paw by taking on the role of "Max."