Cleveland Clinic researches magic mushrooms as potential mental health treatment

CLEVELAND — Groundbreaking research is underway at the Cleveland Clinic. Mushrooms, long associated with raves and psychedelic experiences, are now being studied for their potential in treating mental health disorders.

Psilocybin, the primary psychoactive compound in magic mushrooms, is at the center of this research. Led by the Cleveland Clinic, a 52-week trial is underway, involving participants receiving either psilocybin or a placebo in pill form.

This trial, part of a 50-state initiative, aims to delve into the effects of psilocybin on addiction, depression, and mood disorders.

This isn't the first time psychedelics have been used in psychiatry. In the 1950s and '60s, it was widely used in the United States and across the world.

The potential of psilocybin and LSD as treatments is gaining momentum. "

"If these trials were successful and showed that this was an effective and safe treatment, then we potentially could see FDA approval of psilocybin by 2026," Brian Barnett, Clinical Director of the psychiatric treatment resistance program at Cleveland Clinic, says.

"Similarly, LSD is a little bit further behind in development, but that would be possibly like 2027."

Early results are promising, indicating that these substances could indeed be effective treatments.

"There's a tremendous amount of energy and money going into this research right now," Barnett says.

"Clinical trials have repeatedly shown positive benefits for psychedelics for a variety of mental health conditions and substance use disorders."

While the trials are ongoing and the use of mushrooms as a treatment is not yet finalized, the potential impact is significant.

If you're interested in participating in the trial or learning more, you can speak to a research coordinator at 216-425-7426.