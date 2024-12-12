Cleveland Clinic submits plans to Cleveland for Fairview Hospital expansion

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic has submitted plans to the city of Cleveland to expand its Fairview Hospital campus to build a new cancer center, medical offices and a parking garage.

The $200 million project will ultimately replace the hospital's existing cancer center.

In addition to the 169,521-square-foot cancer center and office building and a 995-space parking garage, the project will also include the following "elements and considerations," according to the submission:



Phased demolition of the existing Moll Center. The Moll Cancer Center must remain in operation through construction of the new building to ensure that patients have continuous access to care.

Inpatients treated in the new Cancer Center will be transported via wheelchair. Bed transport between the hospital and CC/MOB is not anticipated.

A new pedestrian bridge across Lorain Avenue to connect new buildings to the existing hospital.

Existing hospital loading dock will be used for large supply deliveries. Box/UPS trucks will be largest delivery truck on Cancer Center site. Supply chain will utilize new pedestrian bridge to deliver supplies from south side of Lorain to north side of Lorain.

Renovation at the existing hospital to accommodate the new bridge and provide an intuitive route for visitors and staff to travel between the hospital and the new buildings.

Parking demand analysis to determine total parking needs for campus projected to the year 2030.

Planning for the demolition of the existing MOB and parking structure, the resultant sitework remediation after demolition and the necessary building repair and enclosure required of the existing hospital it abuts.

According to the plans, green space overlooking the Rocky River and nearby Rocky River Reservation is being considered as well. The plans state that during construction, there will be a 1-for-1 tree replacement for any tree removed to make way for the expansion.

The goal is to incorporate green space into the existing walkable area around the hospital that connects to the metropark. Park-like buffer zones will be used to "encourage exercise with walking path, rejuvenation by connecting with nature, and recovery by having space away from the hustle and bustle of clinical activities."

According to the plan, the list of sustainability strategies includes:



Integrate Green Space – The dramatic Rocky River Valley at the west side of the site provides a stunning amount of green space. Green buffer space east of 179th will be developed. Pedestrian sidewalks will be provided along Lorain and 179th.

1-for-1 Tree Replacement – For each tree which is removed to make way for construction, a new tree will be provided for final state, and possibly more. Planting trees to create a buffer east of 179th is identified as a pre-construction activity.

Native Pollinator Gardens – This is a potential approach to the non-tree areas of the buffer space, though more coordination and review with neighbors will be needed to validate.

Secure Bike Storage for staff – Bike storage will be provided on parking level P1 for staff and public use. Quantities and whether secure bike enclosure is desired are to be determined during schematic design.

EV Infrastructure for 6% of Parking – Installing infrastructure now provides flexibility for future installations of EV equipment. As more customers and staff purchase electric cars, providing charging capabilities on-site is an amenity and an encouragement to go electric.

75% C&D Waste Diversion Rate – Per Contractor, 75% is a meaningful yet realistic target for construction waste and demolition diversion as evidenced by recent similar projects.

Waste and Recycling – Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital has an extensive waste and recycling program, which will be implemented within the new Cancer Center building.

Use Bird Friendly Glazing – Minimize the risk of bird strikes on the building.

CLICK HERE to see the plans the hospital system and CannonDesign, an architecture firm, submitted to the city.

A city design review committee is scheduled to discuss these plans on Dec. 18.

The proposal will then head to the Cleveland City Planning Commission planning commission for first-round approval. The commission's next meeting will take place on Dec. 20.