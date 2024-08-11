Cleveland conference brings in thousands, hopes to make city millions

CLEVELAND — For Diane Brown-Janowiak, an Indiana resident, her first visit to Cleveland has been nothing short of impressive.

“When I got here, I was like, 'Oh my god… the old, the new… bringing that together!'” Brown-Janowiak explains.

“Most places just get rid of all of the old.”

Brown-Janowiak is among the thousands of attendees in Cleveland this week for the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) annual meeting, a significant event for the city that has drawn over 5,000 people — many experiencing "The Land" for the first time.

As a first-time visitor, Brown-Janowiak is so taken with Cleveland’s blend of historical and modern elements that she’s already considering a return trip.

“I’m actually looking forward to going back and telling my husband we should drive here and do a personal visit,” she said.

The ASAE annual meeting is a crucial event for Cleveland, with attendees being key decision-makers for major meetings and conferences within their organizations.

Hosting this conference gives Cleveland a unique opportunity to showcase itself as a top-tier destination for future events.

David Gilbert, CEO of Destination Cleveland, emphasized the potential long-term benefits for the city.

“It’s estimated that up to 20% of the people here will decide to host some meeting or convention here over the next five years, and that should calculate into $200 to $500 million in future business in Cleveland for having this here,” Gilbert said.

To win over attendees, Cleveland has rolled out the red carpet.

The welcome party featured a private concert by Nelly, while the opening ceremony included a greeting from Mayor Justin Bibb and an appearance by the Cleveland Browns’ mascot, Chomps.

Throughout the week, visitors will have the chance to explore Cleveland's unique offerings, from rowing on the Cuyahoga River to a cultural gardens tour and a soul food tour of the city.

Brown-Janowiak is already exploring the possibility of hosting a future meeting for her organization in Cleveland.

But beyond professional interest, she’s eager to share Cleveland’s hidden gem status with others.

“The downtown is great,” she said. “It reminds me of a Midwest D.C. Everything’s walkable, and there’s so much going on.”

The ASAE meeting, which draws more than 5,000 attendees, is a premier event for destination cities, offering them a chance to showcase their strengths to key decision-makers in the association world.

With over half of the attendees being association professionals and 74% of them having significant influence over decision-making, Cleveland stands to gain significant economic impact from the event.

In the short term, the conference is expected to generate $5.8 million for the city, but the long-term impact could be much greater.

Host cities like Cleveland can potentially reap up to $500 million in future economic benefits, as 20% of association attendees are likely to book their organization’s events in the host city within the next five years.