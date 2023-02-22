Cleveland councilwoman has concerns about freight train traffic traveling through the city

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland councilwoman has some serious concerns about the train traffic coming through Ward 15 and all parts of the city, in light of the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Spencer said her Edgewater, Cudell and Detroit Shoreway neighborhoods experience some of the heaviest train traffic in the city, and she's calling on Norfolk Southern and other rail carriers to provide specific information on how many railcars are coming through the city, what they're carrying and in what quantities.

“It might be the case that lines that were going through less populated areas are now being consolidated and being sent through more densely populated urban centers," Spencer said. “That’s the core equation that Clevelanders need to have answered, has transport of hazardous materials increased in our neighborhoods?"

Cody Murphy Ward 15 Councilwoman Jenny Spencer showing News 5 freight train traffic coming through her Cleveland neighborhoods.

Spencer is hoping to organize a hearing with federal regulators at Cleveland City Hall within the next two months, hoping to get answers on train traffic she believes local residents and first responders deserve, as the East Palestine derailment reveals more information on the status of railroad oversight.

“I think that federal agencies that provide regulation and oversight of the freight rail industry need to help provide us answers to that question,” Spencer said. "We're asking our first responders to put their bodies on the line when there is evidence that there’s been deregulation, less oversight and lack of communication in terms of what types of materials are being transported."

They are questions that were being asked by former Ward 15 Councilman Matt Zone starting back in 2005. Zone said he and former Cleveland Council President Kevin Kelley followed up in 2020, passing an emergency resolution after he said the city discovered Norfolk Southern was stepping up the number of trains through Cleveland without any warning.

“What Norfolk Southern decided to arbitrarily do is reroute a lot of their hazardous cargo right through the heart of the City of Cleveland," Zone said. “It was an issue with the density of people, the important infrastructure like water plants, sewage plants, our fresh drinking water.”

Cody Murphy Former Ward 15 Councilman Matt Zone has been concerned about the level of freight traffic coming through Cleveland since 2005.

Zone said while the resolution didn't trigger new federal regulations, it did increase awareness among residents and preparedness for first responders throughout Cuyahoga County.

“We did raise awareness; we did get the action of the county emergency planning committee that is made up of fire chiefs all throughout the county," Zone said. “Local government, state government can’t really regulate it because this is an interstate commerce issue when you’re moving product through multiple states it’s regulated by the federal government. So, it ultimately it takes the courage of the federal government.”

Eric Whiting The Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern East Palestine train derailment has Cleveland city leaders concerned about train traffic through the city.

News 5 reached out to Norfolk Southern for this story, but it has so far not issued an train traffic numbers coming through Cleveland.

The company instead issued the following statement: