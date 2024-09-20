Cleveland crime victims prepare to head to Washington D.C. to call for solutions, healing

CLEVELAND — As Election Day approaches, there’s a call to action coming from victims of crime.

“I know this is very big, so we’re going to rock the world and show that this is a need nationwide,” Tomeka Ewing said.

When Ewing told News 5 survivors speak, she said change happens.

“There’s strength in numbers, and when we come together, we can come together and heal,” Ewing said.

While these conversations won’t be easy, Ewing says it’s needed as she continues to heal from her own trauma.

“A little cousin got killed right where we grew up at, got killed by somebody that we knew, so it hit home,” said Ewing.

Since that difficult moment, she says it has motivated her to get involved with Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice to offer and accept support.

Now, she’s taking her work even further by heading to the nation’s Capital next week to join thousands like Brenda Glass for the first Crime Survivors Speak March on Washington on Tuesday.

“We need policy changes. We need policy enactment. We need opportunities for crime survivors to be able to get the services that they need when they’ve experienced a violent crime,” said Brenda Glass, founder and CEO of Brenda Glass Multipurpose Trauma Center.

As the Founder and CEO of the center, Glass said more adequate funding for trauma recovery centers is needed in every state.

“We know there’s a lack of laws that support those individuals once they’ve experienced a violent crime and helping them to rebuild their lives,” Glass said.

Both victims of crime said they’re also calling for better housing and workplace laws to support victims of crime until it’s safe for them to return.

They also want to see less guns, more programs and healing spaces.

“We will be the voice for all those who cannot speak because we want to uplift the needs,” Glass said.

If you would like to join the Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, CLICK HERE.