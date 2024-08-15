Cleveland cyclists demand safer streets amid rise in fatal crashes

CLEVELAND — The city has seen a significant increase in fatal crashes this year, with 46 recorded incidents, marking a more than 40% increase from last year.

This has prompted local cyclists to call for improved safety measures on the streets.

Cyclists gathered Wednesday night in Ohio City, lining the streets to advocate for increased safety features, such as plastic bollards and separated bike lanes, which provide crucial protection from drivers.

The event served both as a plea for more such lanes throughout Cleveland and as a celebration of recent improvements on Detroit Avenue.

“It’s a relatively small section, and we’re very excited about it,” said Jenna Thomas, Advocacy and Policy Manager at Bike Cleveland. “But we hope this is just one small step toward seeing many more protected bike lanes throughout the city.”

The city recently installed plastic bollards along a section of the Detroit Avenue bike lane.

These bollards provide a barrier between cyclists and motorists, offering a sense of safety that riders like Sam Bell, who bikes thousands of miles a year, find essential.

“I feel very comfortable in certain conditions,” Bell said. “And there are other conditions on our streets where I'm very uncomfortable. Protected bike lanes are a huge help.”

In 2023 alone, 550 people were struck while biking or walking in Cleveland, with 10 fatalities reported this year.

This figure surpasses the total number of pedestrian and cyclist deaths in Los Angeles last year, highlighting the urgent need for action.

The City of Cleveland is utilizing grants to fund these projects, which are described as quick and inexpensive but potentially life-saving.

However, Thomas attributes the rise in fatal crashes to a decrease in traffic enforcement, stressing the importance of continued investment in protective infrastructure.

In response to these issues, Bike Cleveland organized a community event on Wednesday, August 14, inviting supporters to join a demonstration at West 33rd Street and Detroit Avenue.

The event aimed to echo similar protests in other cities while highlighting the need for more separated bike lanes across Cleveland.