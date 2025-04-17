Watch Now
Cleveland Division of Police investigating shooting that involved officers

The shooting left one man dead
The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that involved officers and left one dead Wednesday afternoon, according to Cleveland Police Public Information Officer Wilfredo Diaz.

Diaz said officers were assigned to a Homeland Security Investigation (HSI)/Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC) task force that was conducting a narcotics investigation at 2150 West 117th Street.

At approximately 4:29 p.m., two of the officers encountered a man who had a knife, which led them to shoot him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Diaz said.

The two officers involved are employees of the Medina County Sheriff's Office.

The Cleveland Division of Police Use of Force Investigation Team is leading the investigation.

Diaz said more information will be released as the investigation progresses.

