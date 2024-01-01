Cleveland Division of Police mourning loss of officer Victor Claudio

Cleveland and its police department are in mourning after one of its police officers died Monday.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the officer is Victor Claudio, a 23-year veteran of Cleveland Police. He died suddenly while on duty. He was 53 years old.

"Our hearts are broken, and our deepest condolences are with the Claudio family during this difficult time," CPD said.

Mayor Justin Bibb extended his condolences after hearing the news.

"My prayers are with (officer) Victor Claudio, his family, and the members of the Cleveland Division of Police. The entire city thanks him for his service and his dedication to protecting the residents of the City of Cleveland for the past 23 years," Bibb said.

Cleveland City Council also issued a statement regarding Claudio:

"Council wants to express our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the Fifth District police officer who died while on duty this morning. We lost one of Cleveland's finest. We ask all Clevelanders to keep him and his family in your thoughts."

The Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association released this statement:

"Officer Victor Claudio was a 23 year veteran who loved the patrolling aspect of policing, was a great person, and an expectional officer. He will be greatly missed."

In 2014, Cleveland awarded Claudio with the distinguished service medal for saving the life of a man having a medical emergency. Claudio and his partner were on patrol when they were flagged down on Jan. 29 by a woman whose father was unconscious and not breathing. Claudio and the other officer performed CPR on the man until EMS arrived.

"The officer’s quick actions of performing lifesaving CPR while requesting the response of medical personnel helped save the man’s life," city officials at the time.

Claudio's cause of death hasn't been released.