Cleveland doctors head overseas for surgical missions in Ukraine

In February, it’ll be three years since Russia invaded Ukraine, which started the ongoing war there and has caused significant damage to Ukraine’s healthcare infrastructure. It has impacted how, where, and when people can access care.

In the fall of 2023, I introduced you to several Cleveland doctors who volunteer in Ukraine.

3 University Hospitals doctors head to Ukraine

RELATED: 3 University Hospitals doctors head to Ukraine

Now, I'm catching up with the group members since they’ve made more trips.

“Here in the U.S., we have our Level 1 Trauma Centers, but it’s nothing like what we see there,” said Dr. Andrew Drozd, a urology resident at University Hospitals in his fifth year. “Battlefield injuries are completely different.”

Drozd is part of a group of Cleveland healthcare providers who make medical missions to Ukraine.

Another group member, Dr. Shubham Gugpta, a reconstructive urologist at University Hospitals, says the experience has changed them.

“I think so,” said Gupta. “For the better.”

He said he’s amazed at the resiliency of the Ukrainian people.

“In the evenings people try to have fun,” he said. “You know, go out and eat and try to have some sense of normalcy.”

I first met the other half of their traveling reconstructive urology team, Doctors Laura Bukavina and Kirtshri Mishra, last fall as they prepared to head overseas.

“This is this year’s trip in June,” Gupta told me while showing her photos on his phone.

They have since made yet another trip to Ukraine.

“This is us at the airport with our stuff and medical equipment,” they said while looking at a photo with several large pieces of luggage each.

The photos tell the story of a whirlwind week during each visit that starts by carrying all that stuff across the Poland-Ukraine border.

“It’s probably a mile walk,” said Drozd.

A walk many Ukrainians have made while fleeing the war, and some also now returning to their homes.

The Cleveland doctors spend all day in the operating room. Their patients are both civilian and military.

The doctors described devastating injuries from mines, IEDs, and large-caliber sniper rifles.

They have cared for more than 30 people. Some of them have waited months to years for the advanced pelvic reconstruction surgeries the Cleveland doctors can provide.

“We saw one of the patients from the October trip in June and he’s doing phenomenal,” said Drozd. “He was somebody who was spending the majority of his time bouncing from hospital to hospital because he couldn’t find care where anyone could help get him through his reconstructive needs and issues, but now he’s back to working, playing with his kids, and his wife is happy to see him back to his normal self.”

He said it was a difficult operation, and it was impactful to see him doing so well with no complications or issues.

“Helped us feel that, you know, we did at least a little bit of good there,” smiled Drozd.

While helping people is what it is all about, the doctors also say it’s also about aiding in the education and training of Ukrainian doctors.

“It’s about connecting with the local physicians who are very, very good, and it’s about empowering them to do the appropriate workup and do the appropriate surgeries for their patients,” said Gupta.

He said there are several doctors he routinely is chatting with about patient care over text messaging, WhatsApp, or Telegram.

“That establishment of a long-term relationship is crucial,” he said.

Drozd told me they’ve picked up a few tips from the Ukrainian doctors, too.

“Now, in the OR, you’re like, ‘Oh, we can just do it this way!’ And, everybody looks at you like you’re a little nuts, but then they think you’re a genius, but it’s like, ‘No, no, no. I actually got that from when I was in Ukraine,’” he said.

The doctors said the surgical missions to Ukraine are humbling, gratifying, and inspiring and have impacted them personally and professionally.

“I’m Ukrainian,” said Drozd. “So, it had an extra-special meaning for me being able to go to the country of my ancestors and give back in a way that I’ve been trained and help.”

“I think the most important thing for me—I’ve been in practice for 10 years—it allows one to ground oneself in the real reason why we do what we do,” said Gupta.

Both doctors told me they hope to return to Ukraine for another medical mission soon.