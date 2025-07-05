Cleveland EMS reminds people to 'Stay Cool' as extreme temperatures rise

CLEVELAND — As temperatures rise this weekend, it is essential to stay cool.

Cleveland EMS has issued several safety tips for extreme heat to make sure everyone stays cool, hydrated and safe.

To prevent heat stress:



Make sure to drink water often.

Limit outdoor activity.

Take breaks in a shaded area or in air condition.

Avoid drinking caffeine and alcohol.

Symptoms from the heat



Extreme thirst

Headache

Stomachache or vomiting

Fainting or dizziness

Decreased urination or dark yellow urine

Rapid breathing and heart rate

Heat Stroke? Call 911.

Cleveland EMS advises calling 911 immediately if you develop any of the above symptoms due to heat.

While you wait for help to arrive, move to a cool and shaded area if possible. Loosen or remove clothing that may be heavy. Drink cool water and apply an ice pack or frozen item.

Cooling centers in the city

The City of Cleveland released a list of cooling centers that residents can visit while high temperatures are reached:



Zelma George: 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.

Colinwood: 16300 Lakeshore Blvd.

Gunning: 16700 Puritas Ave.

Kovacic: 6250 St. Clair Ave.

Michael Zone: 6301 Lorain Ave.

Frederick Douglass: 15401 Miles Ave.

All of those neighborhood resource and recreation centers are open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the summer.