Cleveland enters bid for 2030 Special Olympics USA Games

The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced they have entered the bidding process for the 2030 Special Olympics USA Games.

Cleveland's bid for the 2030 Special Olympics is due in October, and the GCSC is asking for the Ohio community's support.

President and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland David Gilbert discussed what this opportunity would mean for Cleveland.

“These Games give Cleveland the opportunity to host one of the most significant gatherings our region has ever seen,” said Gilbert. “The impact would have generational implications for individuals with intellectual disabilities, their families, and our community’s commitment to inclusion.”

The Special Olympics are held every four years in major cities that host over 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean, along with 100,000 family members and attendees.