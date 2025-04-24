Cleveland expands programs to continue addressing trauma at recreation centers

CLEVELAND — An effort has been underway since Mayor Frank Jackson’s administration started to transform Cleveland’s recreation centers into Trauma-Informed Care Neighborhood Resource and Recreation Centers.

Now, Chief Sonya Pryor-Jones, who leads Cleveland’s Youth and Family Success, said it’s working.

“We know when we are helping people head on address some of their quality-of-life issues, then they don’t need to resort to any form of crime,” said Pryor-Jones. “We’ve seen an increase just from the summer before last to last summer, an increase of 40%.”

News 5 even showcased the city’s work in June 2023 when Cleveland hired Case Western Reserve University as its vendor to provide trauma-informed care professional development.

But Pryor-Jones and community advocates said there’s still more work to do to create more safe spaces for those who are dealing with trauma from things like gun violence, environmental and generational trauma.

“I love Cleveland and I'm just hoping that we are on the right path... I just want us all to get out of our silos and out of our own feelings and just help one another help to help these kids,” said Cheryl Pritchard, a community advocate and organizer of Planting Positive Seeds and Retention 216.

During my interview with Pryor-Jones, I asked her if she thought the work she’s doing would help cut down on crime.

“I would say with the work that we’re doing, we are thinking about how do you address crime before it even starts,” said Pryor-Jones.

Almost two weeks ago, News 5 sat down with Councilman Mike Polensek, who told us he wants to see more programming and activities for kids and teens to reduce the rising gun and youth violence.

Organizers continue to call on more organizations to connect and promote change.

“If you provide the programs and the wrap around services, you can impact,” said Polensek.

When speaking with Polensek, he told News 5 he believes the community’s needs are being addressed through the city’s work in recreation centers— which began under Jackson’s administration.

Now, Pryor-Jones said the city plans to move forward and hire more organizations after City Council recently passed legislation to support their efforts to expand year-round programs for kids and teens.

“As a greater community, I’d like to see us all invest more and spend the dollars necessary to make sure that kids have high quality experiences because I think those are the things that reduce violence long-term,” said Pryor-Jones.

If you’re interested in joining the program and want to reach City Hall, dial 311.