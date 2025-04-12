'They can’t be children': Conversations on healing, connection begin to address youth violence

CLEVELAND — The rise in youth violence has begun a conversation some organizers said is needed in the community.

I asked Michelle Bell, the community organizer of M-PAC Cleveland, how seeing the rise in youth violence makes her feel.

“Angry, sad, upset and sometimes confused,” said Bell.

While Bell said she is discouraged, she also feels hope through the work she’s doing with M-PAC Cleveland, an organization focused on more prayer, activity and conversation to be the change needed to address gun violence.

“The extent to where it’s going now is disheartening, it’s saddening, it’s all those things but on the other side (it's) well what can I do to be a part of the solution,” said Bell.

I asked Bell, "This isn’t going to be an overnight solution?”

“It's not. No. We all understand an overnight. There’s no magic wand. There’s no secret sauce,” said Bell.

But Bell and Chalana Freed, the community organizer of Strong Hands United, said they hope Friday's roundtable discussion with kids and teens who have been impacted by gun violence can be a step in the right direction.

“We have children who are impacted by violence on a daily basis, some of them who don’t even know they’re experiencing trauma, so it’s important to talk about it,” said Freed.

Freed of Strong Hands United, along with 3MB, hosted Friday’s event in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood with support from about 20 Cuyahoga County organizations and funding from Project You Are Not Alone, also known as Y.A.N.A, to offer support, connection and healing.

“All of us are in the same space of really just pulling together our resources to be able to do the work that’s necessary to be done,” said Freed.

In this year alone, News 5 has covered two library shootings, where an 18-year-old just died earlier this month in Shaker Heights.

Shaker Heights Public Library reopens following deadly shooting

RELATED: Shaker Heights Public Library reopens following deadly shooting

Meanwhile in Lorain, a 14-year-old boy shot and injured another 14-year-old boy back in February.

Shooting near Lorain library sparks concerns over youth violence

RELATED: Shooting near Lorain library sparks concerns over youth violence

Then last month, a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Cleveland while taking out the trash.

14-year-old boy fatally shot while taking trash out in Downtown Cleveland

RELATED: 14-year-old boy fatally shot while taking trash out in Downtown Cleveland

“It’s heartbreaking just to know that children are in spaces where they can’t be children,” said Freed.

Councilman Mike Polensek said it’s disturbing, which is why he said the city is having conversations on how to invest more money into programs and activities for kids and teens.

“What I see upsets me greatly. The programs that have been stripped out of our schools and out of our community. The city of Cleveland is trying to do its best to try to fill that void,” said Councilman Mike Polensek of Ward 8.

I asked Polensek, “So, would you say that having those programs would cut down on youth violence?”

“Absolutely. The more young people we can get engaged,” said Polensek.

Organizers continue to call on more organizations to connect and promote change.