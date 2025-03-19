14-year-old boy fatally shot in Downtown Cleveland

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Downtown Cleveland.

According to the department's public information officer, Wilfredo Diaz, the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of East 13th Street.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the boy to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Diaz said.

It's unclear how the boy was shot. Detectives are investigating.

Diaz said anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department's homicide unit at 216-623-5464.