Position: Reporter

Covers: City of Cleveland, Richland County and Ashland County

Email: Jeff.Levkulich@WEWS.com

Twitter: jlevkulichtv

Facebook: Jeff Levkulich

Education: BS Communications, Clarion University

Previous Work Experience: For nearly 30 years, I have worked as an Anchor and a Reporter for stations in Pennsylvania, Florida and right here in Northeast Ohio.

Joined News 5: June 2024

Most Memorable Stories: Pulse Nightclub Massacre, Hurricane Ian

Favorite Food: Stuffed Peppers

Family: 2 High School teenagers

Pet: Callie, a lab mix we adopted from a shelter in Orlando

Hobbies & Interests: Working out at the gym

Hidden Talent: I can make my voice and laugh sound like Pee Wee Herman

Something most people don't know about me: I’m very handy with tools and building materials.

What I like best about Northeast Ohio: I love the great food selection of local mom-and-pop restaurants…especially the Italian side of me!

On the weekends, I love to: Unwind and go to the beach.