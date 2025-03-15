Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWe Follow Through

Actions

City of Parma set to repave and repair 40 roads

The city says 9 roads are ready to go and plans to release more streets to be fixed throughout the year
City of Parma set to repave 40 roads
News 5
City of Parma set to repave 40 roads in 2025
City of Parma set to repave 40 roads
Posted
and last updated

PARMA, Ohio — Orange barrel season is upon Northeast Ohio as the weather begins to warm up.

The city of Parma plans to repair and resurface 40 roads this year, which are in desperate need of repair.

Kevin Sparrow of Parma told News 5 that the potholes around town have cost him some money.

“I've lost two rims and two tires to potholes and some fender damage just this year," Sparrow said.

Amanda Leopold of Parma has also had a not so great experience with the city's roads.

“The roads are bumpy, like they honestly—especially with my car— they throw me. It's very rough. It's not fun to drive on," Leopold said.

Leopold was talking about Broadview Road. She calls it one of the worst.

“I see traffic, moving around them, and [it] like...messes up traffic," said Leopold. "I see people driving, like, over the lines, over here, over there. I feel like... it's not organized, it's not safe."

Nick Latona agreed with that view, calling Broadview Road a roller coaster.

"I mean, it feels like a rollercoaster when I'm on it. It really does. It hurts my back a little bit sometimes, you know; it scares me, especially in the dark," said Latona.

Broadview Road is not on the city of Parma's initial list of nine projects to tackle, but it could be part of the broader list of 40 projects throughout the year.

According to the city, 40 roads are slated to be repaved and repaired throughout the year.

Nine road projects are all ready to go.

Those roads include: Plaza Drive, Frankfort Avenue, West 28th Street, Sequoia Drive, Keltonshire Drive, Renwood Drive, Augustine Drive, Talbot Drive, and Coventry Drive.

”It's pretty bad. They took care of streets a lot better before," said Louis Ciric, who has lived on Coventry Drive since 1993.

He and his neighbors have been pushing for the street to be paved for some time.

“It will save the cars... and it looks better for a neighborhood," said Ciric.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.