Parma residents sick of decades' worth of potholes on Sierra Oval

PARMA, Ohio — Residents in Dogwood Estates are fed up with the potholes and bumps that line their streets.

"It's nowhere near a smooth, level surface," one resident said. "You feel every single one of them."

News 5 spoke with two residents who did not want to be named or go on camera.

The couple has lived in the neighborhood for 10 years, and the potholes and bumps have been there as long as they have.

Within that decade, the couple has replaced the suspension on two cars and suffered from other aches and pains just from driving on the road.

"When you drive on it in normal conditions," one resident said. "It's like driving on a washboard. When it gets to the winter part, it's ten times worse."

News 5 visited the two problem areas: Sierra Oval and Dogwood Lane. Both roads were a bumpy ride and multiple potholes were found just a few inches from each other.

"Both of those roads needed to be paved," Parma Councilwoman Kammy Schuman said. "They both were already on the list to be paved this year."

News 5 reached out to Schuman and Parma Service Director Tony Vanello, who both said the streets had been on the city's radar. Other roads just needed the city's attention first. Not to mention, there's a long prep list before a road can be paved.

"We throw cameras down the sanitary sewer lines," Vanello said. "We look for condition issues. We look for repairs. We share these lists with Columbia Gas and Cleveland Water. We look to see if those utility companies have any plans that would affect the new road. When the front-end of the work is completed, then it gets released to the paving crew."

The budget isn't final, but the city plans to spend $5 to $7 million on roads this year with 40 roads set for repavement.

So, how do you get your name added to the list? The city officials said it's as simple as calling or emailing your councilperson, the service department, or city hall.

There's also a form on the city's website to report potholes and other road damage. After a form is submitted, someone from the service department should be out to inspect the road.

Meanwhile, the Dogwood Estates residents remain skeptical that their streets will be on the list.

"We don't believe it," one resident said.

But, Vanello said they should see a sign soon that will say otherwise.

"Just wait," he said. "Those orange barrels will be coming to your area soon."