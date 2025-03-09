Hundreds give back to help children scarred by Israel-Hamas War

CLEVELAND — Hundreds gave back in Cleveland Saturday at the Heal Palestine event in Laville Banquet Hall on Brookpark Road to help children scarred by the Israel-Hamas War.

One of the four pillars of the Muslim faith is giving back, especially during Ramadan, which began on Feb. 28.

Four Palestinian children, who were injured in the Israel-Hamas war, have seen more in their short lives than most people do in a lifetime.

Abdel Rahman, 17, of the West Bank, who came here for medical care through Heal Palestine after being shot.

"[I] want to thank Heal Palestine for bringing [me] here for medical care that [I] couldn't get otherwise," said Rahman, who Zina Salman, Co-Founder of Heal Palestine, helped translate.

Heal Palestine has provided support for the children of Palestine, especially in Gaza.

"People have been watching what's been taking place in Palestine and especially in the Gaza Strip, and feeling very hopeless and helpless," said Salman. "The amazing kids that we bring here who are just getting a chance to fulfill their potential and get the medical care they need. Whether it's to walk again because of loss of limb, whether it's to get a surgery that there's no access to anymore because of the health care system (in Gaza)."

Thirty communities across the U.S. are supporting Heal Palestine through medical care, awareness and fundraising.

Ramadan Iftar dinners and other events will be held throughout March to help raise money.