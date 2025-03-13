Residents rally behind local mom-and-pop businesses after news of Chipotle coming soon to Ohio City

CLEVELAND — Ohio City is one of the few places where local businesses thrive, but the mom-and-pop motif on West 25th Street is about to change with the arrival of Chipotle.

"It's disappointing," said Sean Doyle, operations manager for Ohio City Burrito.

The new Chipotle will be less than a block away from his store, and will take over the space currently occupied by Soho Chicken and Whiskey.

Ohio City Burrito has been in its current location for nearly 16 years.

"You know, we don't want to see this turn into another legacy village or, you know, a Crocker Park area where it's just nothing but big box stores," Doyle said.

Doyle said he welcomes the competition and doesn't know what effect Chipotle will have on his business yet.

However, he and other business owners in Ohio City are disappointed to see corporate America slowly move in.

"To me, it's just greedy," said Maya Iwais, manager of Pizza Whirl. "You're a big corporation, your food, your restaurant is found all over the place, and you decide to open up in the area where it's local businesses, family businesses, just trying to make a name for themselves."

"I think we were all a little disappointed that Ohio City Inc. didn't keep the small mom-and-pop motif that it had going on here," Doyle said. "So now it's really up to the residents to keep it and support the local businesses."

News 5 contacted Ohio City Inc. but was told they were not ready to make a statement at this time.

Chipotle also did not return our email asking for comment.

"I know we can't do anything to stop them, but I think it should stay the way it is," said Nathaniel Bodman, who works the line making pizza and wings at Pizza Whirl.

Bodman said the allure of Ohio City has been about community and friendships—neighbor helping neighbor.

"Like, if somebody's down on their luck, they'll be like, 'Hey, we got this. We have whatever you need,'" Bodman said, "or, if we need some cheese or something, maybe somebody will be able to help if all the stores are closed.”

Feedback from the community has been strong.

"Even when Chipotle opens up, I'm still going to be coming here," said Anton Keebler, who has been coming to Ohio City Burrito since it opened.

"Well, I mean, it's delicious, it's cheap, it's affordable, it's local," Keebler said.

John Wheelan of Westlake told News 5 that he hopes Chipotle will not hurt Ohio City Burrito, but believes it could help the neighborhood.

"I think Ohio City is growing. [I] think it's thriving. People are moving into the area. It's a neighborhood of Cleveland that is improving, and that's exciting," said Whelan. "I'm excited that, personally, they're bringing in a Chipotle. I think it will do great business and be good for the people in this neighborhood."

The owners of Soho Chicken and Whiskey said they'll be in business until Chipotle is ready to move in. They plan to reopen and stay in Ohio City but are unsure where.