Some tenants remain at Parkside Gardens a week after deadline to evacuate order issued by City of Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio — After the City of Euclid condemned 26 of the 33 buildings at Parkside Gardens, some tenants have found a new lease on life while others are still looking for a new home.

Tenants were given just three days to vacate last week.

Parkside Gardens tenants given 3 days to vacate apartments after City of Euclid condemns 26 buildings

Kristen Hickman was one of those who was left scrambling to find a new place to live. She considered herself lucky after moving into her new apartment building on Saturday.

“We have an indoor pool. We have a fitness room. The kids have ample things to do, and I'm not constantly worried about, like, okay, my kids have to stay inside," Hickman said.

She has a beautiful view of the lake from her balcony.

"The sunsets are beautiful. It's peaceful," said Hickman. "It's an upgrade, and it's a huge blessing. I am forever grateful that I could do that, but there are still a lot of tenants that don't have that right now. They don't have answers."

In fact, some tenants we talked to last week are still at Parkside Gardens, nearly a week following the deadline to vacate.

Deadline passed, but many Parkside Gardens residents still without a place to stay

Both Catherine Dollar and Shea Short told me Thursday they still have no place to move to.

News 5 was there when the fire system repairmen were at Parkside Gardens. Short told us they repaired the sprinkler system in her building— a building that has been condemned.

Tenants did receive an email Wednesday night from Parkside Gardens.

Dear Parkside Gardens Residents,





We hope this message finds you well. The city is still requesting that your apartment be vacated as soon as possible, and we want to make this transition as smooth as possible for you. To support you, the city has identified three nearby apartment communities that are offering special promotions to help Parkside Gardens residents find new homes:







1. Indian Hills Senior Community







Offer: First Month Free, No Application Fee, $100







Security Deposit







Eligibility: Residents aged 55 and up







• Contact: 216-486-7700







2. Harbor Crest Apartments



﻿﻿Offer: Specials on Two-Bedroom Apartments

﻿﻿Eligibility: All ages welcome



Contact: 216-261-6023 3. Deegan Management



﻿﻿Offer: Various specials available

﻿﻿Eligibility: All ages welcome

﻿﻿Contact: 216-531-1333 Additionally, we are working on preparing apartments at both Parkside Gardens and our sister property, Loganberry Ridge. If you're interested in staying at either of these communities, please reach out to Tracey Wilson at tracey.wilson@freg.com, and she will be happy to assist you further.







If you have already vacated your apartment, kindly let us know and share your forwarding address so we can send your final statement as soon as possible.







Thank you for your cooperation during this time. We're here to help if you need any assistance or have any questions. Parkside Gardens

Hickman told News 5 that the email contradicts itself and did not clarify whether tenants will get their March rent or security deposit back.

"At the end of the email, you still had to vacate. But then they also said in that same sentence that there were still apartments available at Parkside," said Hickman. "And I was like, Wait a minute. Hold on pause. Didn't you just tell us we had to leave? It doesn't make sense."

News 5 reached out to the owners of Parkside Gardens, but so far they have not responded back.