Cleveland FBI seek information regarding mink farm crimes

The Cleveland and Toledo FBI agencies are looking for information on the Animal Liberation Front (ALF) in connection with the release and vandalism surrounding several mink farms in Northern Ohio and Michigan several months ago, according to the FBI.

According to their website, ALF "is an international, leaderless, decentralized political and social resistance movement that advocates and engages in what it calls nonviolent direct action in protest incidents of animal cruelty."

According to a press release by the FBI, ALF has claimed responsibility for the following releases:

November 8, 2022: ALF release 100 Mink in Massillon, Ohio – between 2:00 a.m.-4:00 a.m.

November 9, 2022: ALF released 800 Mink Pipkorn Farm, Michigan

November 15, 2022: ALF released 10,000 Mink in Van Wert, Ohio – between 2:00 a.m.-4:00 a.m.

December 19, 2022: ALF released 4,000 Mink in Wayland, Michigan

February 1, 2023: 2 females vandalized a semi-truck at a mink farm in Mercer County Ohio – between 2:00 a.m. – 4:00 a.m

The farms affected by the releases faced significant economic strain, with one farm closing entirely.

Due to ALF being a leaderless movement, the FBI is seeking information on individuals who were involved in hopes of providing justice to the business owners who suffered a financial loss, said the release.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or 1-800-225-5324.

