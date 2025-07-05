Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cleveland Fire: Body recovered from harbor near E. 9th

lake erie 3.jpg
News 5
lake erie 3.jpg
Posted
and last updated

A body was recovered from the harbor near E. 9th Street on Saturday, according to the Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman.

Just before 10 a.m., members of the Cleveland Fire's Fire Boat Marine 21 recovered a body from the water, Norman said.

According to the lieutenant, the body was then moved to shore, where it was turned over to the Cleveland medical examiner.

The person's identity is currently unknown, and Norman stated that the medical examiner's office will provide more information regarding the incident.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.