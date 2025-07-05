Cleveland Fire: Body recovered from harbor near E. 9th

A body was recovered from the harbor near E. 9th Street on Saturday, according to the Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman.

Just before 10 a.m., members of the Cleveland Fire's Fire Boat Marine 21 recovered a body from the water, Norman said.

According to the lieutenant, the body was then moved to shore, where it was turned over to the Cleveland medical examiner.

The person's identity is currently unknown, and Norman stated that the medical examiner's office will provide more information regarding the incident.