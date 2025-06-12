Cleveland Fire hosting ice cream social meet and greets this summer

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Fire will host four ice cream social events this summer where families can meet firefighters, tour different stations, and children can sit in fire trucks.

The first event is scheduled for this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fire Station 4, located at 3136 Lorain Ave.

The division's new mascot, Firepup, will also make an appearance.

“Our Ice Cream Socials are a great chance for the community to meet Cleveland Firefighters in a non-emergency environment,” said Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony Luke.

There will also be free hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream.

In addition to meeting with firefighters, there will be representatives from City Dogs, Cleveland EMS, Cleveland Water, Cleveland Public Power, the Red Cross and others at the events.

If you can't make it out Saturday, you'll have three more chances to visit with firefighters.



Saturday, June 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Station 42, located at 4665 Pearl Road

Saturday, July 12, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at Station 31, located at 925 E.152 St.

To be determined: NEW Fire Station 26, located at 9026 Kinsman Ave.