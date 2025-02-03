Cleveland firefighters seek donations to buy carbon monoxide detectors for the community

CLEVELAND — It may be warm today, but that doesn't mean winter is over. The Cleveland Division of Fire is warning residents about the dangers of carbon monoxide and collecting donations to ensure every family in the area has a detector in their home.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that can build up in homes due to faulty furnaces, poorly vented gas appliances, fireplaces or vehicle exhaust. Symptoms from CO poisoning can mimic the flu, but while the flu can cause a fever, CO poisoning does not.

"Carbon monoxide detectors are an important part of keeping your home and family safe,” said Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony Luke. “They are more expensive than standard smoke detectors, so we are working with the Fire Museum to accept donations to purchase combination detectors that alert for the presence of smoke or CO."

Firefighters will also install those detectors free of charge. Residents can sign up for the free installation by calling (216) 361-5535.

Donations can be made through the Western Reserve Fire Museum and Education Center website by CLICKING HERE.