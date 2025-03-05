Cleveland Fourth District police officer arrested for OVI

CLEVELAND — The Ohio State Highway Patrol recently arrested a 15-year veteran Cleveland police officer.

According to Cleveland Division of Police spokesperson Wilfredo Diaz, troopers arrested Officer Steven Schmitz on Saturday for an incident outside the city while he was off duty.

He's been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and improperly handling a firearm.

Specifics regarding what happened weren't provided.

Schmitz has been placed on unpaid leave while his case is adjudicated.

Diaz said OSHP is conducting the investigation and CPD's Internal Affairs Unit is monitoring the case.

He was hired in 2009 and works in the Basic Patrol Section out of the Fourth District precinct, Diaz said.