Cleveland Guardians announce MGK Day Aug. 13

AP22225787403928.jpg
News 5 Staff
MGK and Mayor Bibb
Posted
and last updated

The Cleveland Guardians announced Machine Gun Kelly Day will take place at Progressive Stadium on Aug. 13.

MGK Day will include a Ceremonial First Pitch before the Guardians face the Chicago Cubs, along with additional in-game elements, said the Guardians.

The multi-platinum recording artists will participate in a series of events happening in Northeast Ohio from Aug. 9 - 13, including a block party in Downtown Cleveland.

Guardians say the first (approximately) 10,000 fans who enter Progressive Field will receive a custom 27 Club Coffee bag, a coffee shop owned by the artist.

