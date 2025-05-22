Cleveland HBCU association honors graduating seniors during celebratory event

CLEVELAND — Graduation season is here, and the Cleveland Council of Black Colleges Alumni Association helped students get ready through a special occasion called HBCU Bound Day 2025, to support those heading to Historically Black Colleges and Universities this Fall.

“A huge part of HBCUs is honestly the alumni network and it’s so amazing to see these people who graduated come back and pour into the youth,” said Makenna Reddix. “It’s a network and it’s a triple effect, and I’m so happy to be a part of it.”

Before Reddix goes to Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland, she received recognition from HBCU alumni like Anthony Brown.

Brown works with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) as the Family and Community Engagement Program Manager. He organized Wednesday’s 2025 Northeast Ohio HBCU Bound Day event to honor more than 75 students like Reddix who are now committing to an HBCU.

“College and career readiness is one of our strategies here for CMSD, and HBCUs are an important integral component of our college going process,” said Brown.

While Brown is excited for students to attend their dream HBCU, he understands these are challenging times for students like John Horn due to threats to diversity, equity and inclusion on top of federal funding cuts.

“Of course, it puts me down because I’m going to an HBCU, so you never want to see that happen,” said Horn.

But Horn is hopeful his journey at Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio, will be okay thanks to his support system.

“Throwing events like this, it shows you that people are still behind the HBCU community. At the end of the day, you’ll always have support,” said Horn.

Reddix said she feels inspired, too.

“We’re not going to change, and we won’t let the current political climate affect what we’ve built for so many years to come,” said Reddix.

Cleveland Council of Black Colleges Alumni Association President Laquita Taylor said she won’t let it concern her too much because she knows she, Brown and a host of other alumni will be there to support these students.

“The community, the alumni for HBCUs, and other schools as well, we’re very strong,” said Taylor. “We are interconnected and we’re very supportive of one another, so while yes, I am concerned, I am hopeful.”

The organization is planning an HBCU send-off in June, where they plan to host a big party for graduates and their families.

