Cleveland Heights Celebrates Juneteenth with daylong festival and 'Night of Unity' concert

From powerful performances to joyful celebration, Cleveland Heights marked Juneteenth in a big way Saturday with its annual festival at Cain Park.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — From powerful performances to joyful celebration, Cleveland Heights marked Juneteenth in a big way Saturday with its annual festival at Cain Park.

This year’s theme, “Rooted in Freedom, A Legacy in Liberation," set the tone for a vibrant day filled with culture, community, and reflection.

The festival goes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring live music, African dance and drumming, spoken word, and a bustling vendor marketplace spotlighting Black-owned businesses, artists, and entrepreneurs.

Families can enjoy a Kids Zone packed with games, crafts, and cultural workshops.

Due to rainy weather, many events have moved indoors, but that didn’t dampen the spirit of the celebration.

The festivities continue with the “Juneteenth Night of Unity” concert at 8 p.m. inside Cain Park’s Evans Amphitheater. Now in its 16th year, the evening performance is led by Djapo Cultural Arts Institute.

“We do it to continue the inspiration of the spirit of freedom,” Talise Campbell from Djapo Cultural Arts Institute said. “We do it still for educational purposes. And we do it still to enliven the spirit of the residents, especially the ones that are Black and brown and all of those wonderful individuals of the diaspora.”

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are available HERE.

For more information on the full festival schedule, CLICK HERE.

