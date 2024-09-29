Cleveland Heights Fire searching for suspect in alleged arson fire

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Heights Fire Department believes a Cleveland home was set on fire Sunday morning and is searching for a suspect.

At approximately 7:05 a.m., CHFD crews responded to the 3600 block of Randolph Road to an alleged arson fire.

One firefighter was taken to hospital and treated but has since been released, the department said.

Authorities say no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

CHFD says there is a $5,000 reward for information that can lead to a conviction in the alleged arson fire.

The department says anyone with information is asked to fill out the Online Arson Tip Form.