Cleveland Heights mulling deer culling program

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — We've been telling you about the growing number of cities across Northeast Ohio taking steps to control the deer population.

Cleveland Heights City Council is considering implementing a deer culling program soon. The decision stems from growing concerns that deer are spreading disease and causing crashes. The council is consulting with neighboring cities to determine what program works best.

"If you drive around Cleveland Heights, you're probably gonna see them in most neighborhoods," said Tony Cuda, Cleveland Heights City Council president.

Cuda said the city went from virtually zero deer—to what he says is an overwhelming amount.

"Now, they're everywhere," Cuda said.

He said the next step is serious discussions of controlling the population.

While some folks believe the animals are beautiful, some council members and residents say something more has to be done.

It comes as residents complain of an increase in traffic accidents, property damage, and fears over the spread of Lyme disease.

"Some want them culled, some want to see them spayed or neutered. We're looking at all options," Cuda said.

"If that's how they can control the population, if they were getting too many of them I guess—that's the only way to go about controlling all of them," resident Jeanne Fiozzo said.

Cuda said that the council is discussing allocating funds to have the ODNR complete a survey of the deer.

They will then determine the next steps.

However, residents like Francis Duey say the deer situation is not nearly as bad as it's presented.

"It would be one thing if there were a bunch of crashes, and there were people getting sick, there were animals getting sick, but I haven't personally seen that," Duey said.

Cuda said that whatever decision is made will be humane. He said he would potentially like to follow in the footsteps of neighboring South Euclid, which uses deer sterilization to stabilize the population. The deer are also tagged, so they can track which deer have been treated. The city also uses licensed sharpshooters.

Nature versus neighborhoods, who will come out on top in South Euclid

South Euclid Police confirmed to News 5 that traffic accidents and related incidents have dropped by 60% due to these efforts.

Residents can request the venison for free from South Euclid—so nothing goes to waste.

It's something Cuda wants to replicate in Cleveland Heights.

"We need to make sure we are controlling the deer population and making sure the animals are here are healthy," Cuda said.

We've reached out to Cleveland Heights for comment.

A spokesperson said the deer culling discussion is happening at the city council level. and further policy is being researched.

A public hearing for deer culling is in the works. There is no confirmed date yet, but we will track the progress and bring it to you.