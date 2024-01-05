Watch Now
Cleveland Heights Police investigating fatal shooting on East Overlook Road

Posted at 10:27 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 22:27:29-05

The Cleveland Heights Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man Thursday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of East Overlook Road.

Officers responded to the area after receiving reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they found a man dead at the scene. He had been shot multiple times.

The man's name and age haven't been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CHPD detectives at 216-291-3883 or Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

