Cleveland Heights police officer injured by man resisting arrest after shootout, police say

A Cleveland Heights police officer sustained injuries during the arrest of a man early Saturday morning.

According to Cleveland Heights police, two men were arrested for being involved in a shootout behind an apartment building in the 2000 block of Noble Road shortly after 6 a.m.

One of the men resisted arrest and tried to take the gun of one of the officers. It took several officers to detain him, causing an officer to injure his hand in the process, police said.

The officer is being treated at a local hospital.

Two guns were retrieved from the scene, one of them was determined to be stolen.

The incident is under investigation.