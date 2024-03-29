Cleveland Heights Save A Lot crime concerns have community rallying for store safety

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Concerned Cleveland Heights Save A Lot shoppers and Black on Black Crime Inc. held a March 28 rally in support of the store after a series of break-ins and thefts have some concerned about store safety.

Earnest Harris, who lives a half-mile from the store, is concerned if the increased crime continues the store could move out of his neighborhood, making it tough for customers who walk to the store to get fresh groceries and can't afford private transportation.

“Now if they close this store that’s going to put us in a food dessert, we need this store," Harris said. “It’s very important to the people around here, the closest store other than this store is up at Severance, and to the people around here this store is centrally located."

Save A Lot shopper Verlena Murphy told News 5 she believes more security and police presence is needed after she explained she was confronted by a shoplifter who threatened her safety.

“He actually stole groceries like it was nothing, and that’s taking away from us here," Murphy said. “It's terrible how they walk in and out of here with stuff and I see it a lot.”

Murphy is also concerned the store could close and become another victim like the Huntington Bank on Buckeye Road in Cleveland, which closed to the public in February due to growing crime and employee safety concerns.

Black on Black Crime Inc. President Al Porter told News 5 his community group is working with Save A Lot ownership in trying to get the neighborhood, the city and the police involved in collaborating on a comprehensive safety plan for the store.

“We are working with the Save-a-Lot owner Joe Canfield to improve the store inside and out and they have assured us that this store will remain open," Porter said “This is a plan to keep this store safe, to keep the employees safe, to keep the customers coming through."

Former Black on Black President Art McKoy told News 5 that residents and shoppers need to be involved in reporting crime information to police and supporting store staff.

“This store isn’t closing and we’re not going to let it close because of the hoodlum and thugs and petty criminals breaking in here trying to destroy this store," McKoy said. “This store is going to be safe, we’re going to run the hoodlums and thugs out of here. When the workers and elderly come here they’re going to feel safe.”

Cleveland Heights City Hall quickly responded to News 5 and believes the store's future looks bright despite the recent break-ins. It issued the following statement:

“The City of Cleveland Heights, through its Planning and Development Department, has initiated a Comprehensive Planning initiative for the Noble Road Corridor, which is underway and has the goal of identifying specific areas for reinvestment. There have been two well-attended community meetings, where residents and business owners attended, and a third Noble Road meeting on Development in the Corridor is scheduled for April 30th. We invite residents to attend and share their concerns and ideas for reinvestment in local businesses, including the Save A Lot grocery store.”



“In our conversations with Yellow Banana, owner of the Save A Lot on Noble Road, there has been no indication of that location closing. In fact, the company expressed a desire to reinvest in the property.”

Save A Lot corporate headquarters also quickly responded to News 5, showing its support for the community rally with the following statement:

“The Cleveland Heights Save A Lot store located at 2227 Noble Rd has experienced repeated break-ins and vandalism. We learned today that community leaders and residents of both East Cleveland and Cleveland Heights are hosting a rally in support of their store, their neighborhood, and their collective right to safely access fresh, quality, affordable groceries. We are proud to serve both communities, as well as the greater Cleveland area with fresh, affordable food and are grateful to the community for coming together to stand up for a safe shopping experience they want and deserve. We look forward to partnering with all members of the community in helping ensure our team members and customers in the greater Cleveland area continue to have access to fresh, affordable food for years to come. The Cleveland Heights store is open daily from 8a-9p.”

Meanwhile, Harris believes shopper and resident involvement is needed to allow the store to thrive and grow.

“I live three blocks away and if I need something I just run right down here and get it," Harris said. “We have to be responsible to keep our eyes open for the store, we can’t continually let people break in this store.”

News 5 will follow through on this developing story.