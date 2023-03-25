Cleveland Home and Remodeling Expo brings large crowds

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Home and Remodeling Expo returns for another weekend.

Organizers expect between 10,000 to 12,000 people will attend.

For local businesses like Imperfect Perfect Furniture and Décor, they say it’s all about exposure at the Cleveland Home and Remodeling Expo.

“It is absolutely awesome. We have seen more people we can touch ourselves,” said Imperfect Perfect Furniture and Décor LLC., Owner Samantha Ryan.

Other vendors like Cardell Cabinetry want to help people’s home improvement dreams come true.

“That’s worth a lot of money to everyone is to give them the support they need,” said Cardell Cabinetry Vice President of Sales, Alan Boucher.

Because of the pandemic, supply chain issues and then rising costs, Alan Boucher says his business saw a decline in sales.

“The kitchen is the heart of the home and when we have visitors and we have holidays, everyone gathers in the kitchen, so for that time with everyone staying at home, we really slowed down,” said Boucher.

That’s why visitors like Chad Hudock tell News Five’s Remi Murrey they’re here at the expo.

“We’ve been through a lot the last few years, and I want to try and support them,” said Hudock.

The expo continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m

