Cleveland Hopkins International Airport braces for record traveler volume this weekend

CLEVELAND — If you're traveling this weekend, you're not alone. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) predicts a record number of travelers will pass through airports nationwide, with Cleveland Hopkins International Airport seeing a significant increase starting Thursday morning.

The key word this weekend is prepare. TSA needs travelers to be ready to move through security, which starts with arriving at least two hours early.

Packing Tips and Security Protocols

When packing, start with an empty bag. We often leave items like sunscreen or toothpaste in our bags from previous trips. These can hold you up at security. Removing liquids and prohibited items in advance can save time.

A critical reminder for travelers: carrying firearms through security checkpoints halts operations entirely until law enforcement arrives. Firearms must be packed in checked baggage, unloaded, locked in a hard-sided case, and declared to the airline.

Checkpoint Technology Enhancements

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport now features 12 Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) stations. These stations take real-time photos of passengers to match their IDs, enhancing security and efficiency.

"Using biometrics to match facial features helps us verify the passenger's identity more accurately than the naked eye," said Devon Post, a TSA expert security training instructor. The technology does not store photos, and passengers can opt for manual ID checks if preferred.

Despite the expected surge in passengers, TSA aims to maintain a 30-minute wait time with all lanes open and fully staffed.

"In close coordination with airport, airline, and travel partners, we are more than ready to handle this summer's increased travel volumes," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. "Our state-of-the-art checkpoint technology and high recruitment numbers ensure we are prepared."