CLEVELAND, Ohio — Physical strength, speed, athleticism and strategy are taking center stage at the Huntington Convention Center this weekend.

One of the largest fencing competitions in the country is happening right here in Cleveland.

Cleveland hosts fencing competition this weekend. The sport. Not what's in your backyard.

Some of the nation's best young athletes (ages 8-16) will show off their skills and compete in the USA Fencing North American Cup.

The Huntington Convention Center will play host for the first time since the event was last here in 2019.

The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission says this is a major opportunity from both a competition and economic standpoint.

An estimated $3.7 million is expected to be raised over the four-day event.

More than 2,000 fencers from 34 states will be in town for the competition.

Fifteen fencers are from Northeast Ohio, and 55 of them are from Ohio.

The event is critical for competitors, as the top winners will go on to the national championships this summer.

The March 2025 North American Cup hosted by USA Fencing runs from Friday through March 10 from 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

The tournament is open to the public and free of charge.

Event times and more information can be found here.

