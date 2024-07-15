Cleveland is no stranger to large-scale events; here's how lessons learned help security

CLEVELAND — With crime, mass shootings, and potential threats at large-scale events across the country, security is a top priority at events.

Cleveland is no stranger to hosting big events. In 2016, the eyes of the world were focused on our region as Cleveland hosted the Republican National Convention.

“It was a massive undertaking, “ said Retired FBI Special Agent Tim Kolonick.

He was part of the planning for that convention that started a year before it rolled into town and a convention that had relatively few problems.

“All of this comes down to communication. Communication between federal law enforcement, local law enforcement, the community getting that input, getting people to share information, and all of this is just intelligence-driven. We’re only as good as the intelligence that we have,” he explained.

Kolonick now owns Blue Rock Group, a security consulting company that helps companies and nonprofits with securing big events like the Pan American Masters Games that are in Cleveland right now for nine days.

Before the FBI, Kolonick spent three years with the Secret Service, completing 240 protection assignments. He said open-air events like the one in Butler, Pennsylvania, where former President Donald Trump was shot in the ear, are more challenging for law enforcement. Kolonick believes there will be changes in the future.

“When anything like this occurs, the questions get asked. The questions always get asked internally no matter what the federal, state and local agencies. We look at best practices; they’re constantly evaluated. There’s areas where improvement can be made, and it’s done,” explained Kolonick.