Cleveland kicks off a weekend of Juneteenth celebrations

CLEVELAND — It was 1863 when President Abraham Lincoln announced the Emancipation Proclamation, declaring an end to slavery in the United States. But news traveled slowly then. It reached the last enslaved people in the country – in Galveston, Texas – two and a half years later, on June 19, 1865. We spoke with the Vice President of the Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusive Engagement at Case Western Reserve University, Robert Solomon, about the significance of the date.

“That really marks the date when all African-descended people in this country could really take in the celebration of freedom in the United States. June 19 would go on to become Juneteenth. “It’s important for all of us because it really is a bedrock of everything we as a nation hold dear,” Solomon said.

Juneteenth has long been a day of celebration. But it was only two years ago that it was recognized as a federal holiday. That same year, Cleveland was home to the first Juneteenth Freedom Fest. The event returns for its third year this weekend, presented by MetroHealth, and bigger than ever. We spoke with the President & CEO of Karamu House, Tony Sias, a partner for the event.

“It’s just something that’s always centered around liberation, freedom and black culture,” he said. For the first time this year, the Freedom Fest will span two days of events, including performances from Karamu House on both Friday & Saturday. “It’s kind of baked in our DNA, you know,” said Sias. “What’s central to our mission is honoring the Black experience, so Juneteenth is a part of what we do every day here at Karamu House.”

The weekend will be packed with live music, a celebration of black-owned businesses, and family-friendly fun and games. It also has corporate sponsorship.

“The fact that the corporations are willing to invest in this celebration sends a great message,” said Solomon. And here in northeast Ohio, once named one of the most segregated urban areas in the country, the celebration of freedom takes on special significance.

“Certainly, with such a significant African-American population in our city, I think it is very important5 for us to be a leader in that celebration,” said Solomon. The Juneteenth Freedom Fest kicks off Friday evening at 6 p.m. with a block party, trunk show, and fireworks display. You can see the full lineup of events here.

