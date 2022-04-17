1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Jefferson Park

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at Jefferson Park on Saturday.

When police arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Metro Hospital, where he later died.

Police said a 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the hip. He was transported to Metro Hospital in unknown condition.

According to police, their preliminary investigation revealed the two men went to the park to play basketball when a white vehicle showed up and fired shots in their direction.

Police said the vehicle involved was also used in an aggravated robbery on Friday at West 63rd Street and Storer Avenue.

According to police, they found the vehicle in the area of Baldwin Road and initiated a traffic stop.

Police said they chased the car, which eventually crashed in the 2400 block of Baldwin Road. Four men ran away from the vehicle.

All four men were caught and police said three of them, a 17-year-old boy and two 18-year-old men, were apprehended for being connected to the shooting.

Multiple guns were recovered from the scene.

