1 dead, 1 injured in Woodland Avenue shooting

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and another woman injured.

The shooting happened Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. in the 4900 block of Woodland Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a 23-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was transported to Metro Hospital, where she later died.

A 26-year-old woman was dropped off at St. Vincent Charity Hospital by a private vehicle with a graze to the head, according to police.

Police said their investigation revealed that both women drove together in a car to buy drugs.

When they arrived at the location, the 23-year-old approached the car she was allegedly buying the drugs from, and there was an exchange of gunfire between the two vehicles.

Police said the 23-year-old was struck multiple times, and the 26-year-old got back inside of the vehicle and fled the scene.

A person of interest has not been identified, police said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 216-623-5464.

