1 dead, 2 injured after shots fired into backyard on Emery Avenue

Cleveland Police are investigating after a shooting Monday left one man dead and two injured.

The shooting happened Monday around 8:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Emery Avenue.

Police said they received a call about a 27-year-old man on Brookfield Avenue with a gunshot wound to his foot.

According to police, the man said he was hanging out in a backyard of a home on Emery Avenue when bullets started firing.

The man was transported to Fairview Hospital.

When police responded to the home on Emery Avenue, they received a call that two men were taken to Metro Hospital by a car.

A 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another man suffered a gunshot wound to the elbow and back.

According to preliminary information, police said a group of people were in the backyard of the house when shots began to fire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-623-5464.