Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

1 dead after car bursts into flames at East 55th Street Marina

Screenshot 2024-07-23 111612.png
WEWS
Screenshot 2024-07-23 111612.png
Posted at 11:12 AM, Jul 23, 2024

Cleveland Metroparks police are investigating after a car burst into flames at the East 55th Street Marina Monday night.

Officials said a traffic stop was initiated for a person driving a vehicle without headlights.

After police executed the traffic stop, the car burst into flames. It is unclear what caused the vehicle to catch fire.

The officer pulled the driver out of the vehicle.

The driver was transported to Metro Hospital, where they later died.

The officer was also injured and transported to Metro Hospital in unknown condition.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through