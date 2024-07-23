1 dead after car bursts into flames at East 55th Street Marina

Cleveland Metroparks police are investigating after a car burst into flames at the East 55th Street Marina Monday night.

Officials said a traffic stop was initiated for a person driving a vehicle without headlights.

After police executed the traffic stop, the car burst into flames. It is unclear what caused the vehicle to catch fire.

The officer pulled the driver out of the vehicle.

The driver was transported to Metro Hospital, where they later died.

The officer was also injured and transported to Metro Hospital in unknown condition.