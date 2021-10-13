1 in 6 children are obese, according to a new report

CLEVELAND — A new report released Wednesday morning shows that one in six children are obese.

The latest childhood obesity rates are highest among Black, Hispanic, and American Indian/Alaska Native youth compared to white and Asian youth, according to a report released by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Economic disparities are also a factor when it comes to childhood obesity.

According to the report, the obesity rate among youth in the highest income group was 8.6%, while the rate among youth in the lowest income group was 23.1%.

The report cites the COVID-19 pandemic and structural racism in driving obesity rates.

