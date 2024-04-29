Watch Now
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on Cleveland's East Side

A person has died after a crash on Cleveland's east side.
Posted at 1:11 PM, Apr 29, 2024
News 5's overnight news tracker saw a heavily damaged SUV on East 108th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

Cleveland Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cleveland EMS said a woman in her 30s was transported to University Hospitals in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

