1 killed, 1 injured in crash on Cleveland's East Side

A person has died after a crash on Cleveland's east side.

News 5's overnight news tracker saw a heavily damaged SUV on East 108th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

Fatal crash has St. Clair closed from E106 to E109. SUV into a tree. One doa and a second person transported. Skid marks started about 250-300 feet before the impact with the tree suggesting high speed. CPD AIU doing a reconstruction. pic.twitter.com/BLaikBzw46 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) April 29, 2024

Cleveland Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cleveland EMS said a woman in her 30s was transported to University Hospitals in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown.