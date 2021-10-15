1 PM: Supporters gather to discuss Issue 24 police oversight

CLEVELAND — On Friday, family members of individuals who have lost their lives at the hands of Cleveland police officers are holding a news conference to talk about the Issue 24 campaign that seeks to increase police accountability in Cleveland.

Brenda Bickerstaff, LaTonya Goldsby, Alicia Kirkman, and Samaria Rice are expected to speak at the press conference taking place at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

Cleveland's two mayoral candidates are split on their support of Issue 24, or the Safer Cleveland Ballot Initiative, which, in part, would set up a Community Policing Commission made up of 13 civilians who would have the final decision making power on discipline in police misconduct cases. Cleveland City Council president Kevin Kelley is against Issue 24, as is Mayor Frank Jackson. Justin Bibb supports Issue 24.

